Tributes paid to "fantastic dad" who died in Galashiels incident

Brian Kowbel, who has died following an incident in a property in Chris Paterson Place, Galashiels, on Friday evening. Photo: Facebook.

The man has been identified by police as Brian Kowbel, “from the local area”.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged in connection with his death, and is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday, February 20).

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of Mr Kowbel having been injured at a property on Chris Paterson Place in the town at around 6pm on Friday, February 17.

"He was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.”

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Campbell said: “This incident occurred within the property and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with our enquiries.

“There was no risk to the wider community and local people may continue to see a police presence in the area in the coming days as part of our investigation.”

On Mr Kowbel’s Facebook page, several of his friends have paid tribute.

One wrote: “So sorry to hear this sad news. It was lovely to have known Brian. Commiserations to his family xx”