Town's anger over defibrillator theft from Kelso Rugby Club

The incident took place at Poynder Park after 8pm on Tuesday night, and the theft was reported to police the following morning.

The casing which held the defibrillator was smashed and the life-saving device taken.

On Wednesday, April 13, Kelso Heartbeat, a local charity which offers basic life support training and provides and maintains defibrillators in the Kelso area, spoke of their disappointment and anger over the incident on social media.

A spokesperson wrote: “We are absolutely disgusted at what has happened and cannot believe the disrespect and vandalism of an emergency piece of equipment.

"This has taken place after 8pm last night. It has been reported to the police.

"If anyone has seen or heard anything please contact the police or a member of Kelso Heartbeat with any information you think helpful.

"This will be treated in confidence … we are so frustrated, sad, disappointed and angry.”

Several Kelso residents also expressed their anger in the post’s comments.

Gail Watson said: “No words, I hope the culprits never need this then they will realise what they have done, disgusting.”

Caroline Lawrie-Smith added: “What is wrong with the small minority of our youngsters who think that this style of behaviour should sit well on their conscience? Karma pays dividends, pray that in your hour of need the resources to help aren't ‘out of order’.”

And Blair Walker wrote: “Why do things like this keep happening and the kids keep getting away with it. It's a small town shouldn't be hard to find out who it is, the amount people gossip in this town. Youth just keep getting away with everything these days. It's a joke.”

The defibrillator has since been returned, police confirmed.