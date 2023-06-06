Three teenagers on assault charge

Greenbank Street in Galashiels.

The males – two aged 17 and one 16 years old and cannot be named due to legal reasons – are charged with assault to severe injury, impairment, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

It follows an incident in Greenbank Street, Galashiels, during the early hours of Sunday, May 21, when a 24-year-old man was found injured and taken to Borders General Hospital.

All three teenagers made no plea and the case was continued for further examination and they were released on bail.

Following the incident, Police Scotland had made an appeal for witnesses to the assault, and asked anyone with information to come forward.