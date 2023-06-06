News you can trust since 1855
Three teenagers on assault charge

Three Galashiels teenagers have made a private court appearance accused of assaulting a 24-year-old man to the danger of his life.
By Court reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST
Greenbank Street in Galashiels.

The males – two aged 17 and one 16 years old and cannot be named due to legal reasons – are charged with assault to severe injury, impairment, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

It follows an incident in Greenbank Street, Galashiels, during the early hours of Sunday, May 21, when a 24-year-old man was found injured and taken to Borders General Hospital.

All three teenagers made no plea and the case was continued for further examination and they were released on bail.

Following the incident, Police Scotland had made an appeal for witnesses to the assault, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

After the trio were charged, Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries, following our earlier appeal.”