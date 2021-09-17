At about 2.40am yesterday, Thursday, September 16, the Teviot Medical Practice in Hawick was broken into and a television stolen from within.

A police spokesperson said: “If you saw anything suspicious or have CCTV or dashcam footage that may be of interest to our enquiry we ask you contact 101 or use our ‘Contact Form’ online quoting reference number 0355 of the 16th of September 2021.”