Sportive attacks: two men charged

Two men, aged 60 and 71, have been charged in connection with an incident during last September’s Tour O’ The Borders cycle ride.

At the time, a group of cyclists reported being attacked with sticks by two men.

It followed complaints from some landowners over the closure of roads during the sportive, which was held when harvesting was under way in many farms.

A Police Scotland spokesman said this week: “Two men aged 60 and 71 have been charged in connection with an incident at the Tour o’ the Borders cycle sportive on September 3, 2017.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”