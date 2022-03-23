Shocked Peebles woman "flashed" by group of youths

School Brae

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in the School Brae, an area blighted by anti-social behaviour.

Following a meeting with police, local community councillor Malcolm Bruce, said that residents and businesses are feeling “terrorised” by youngsters.

Mr Bruce told members of the community council of three reported incidents, which included teenagers throwing items at business premises, and deliberately targeting a female homeowner.

"The youngsters were banging on the resident’s windows and doors, and she even went to the trouble and expensive of installing a doorbell camera, and she then became the target, because the kids knew they were being filmed and thought it was a great hoot to try and damage the camera.”

The meeting heard of a “disturbing” incident, which involved a woman in her twenties being flashed by youths.