Shocked Peebles woman "flashed" by group of youths
A group of youths who exposed themselves to a young woman in Peebles have been slammed for their behaviour.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place in the School Brae, an area blighted by anti-social behaviour.
Following a meeting with police, local community councillor Malcolm Bruce, said that residents and businesses are feeling “terrorised” by youngsters.
Mr Bruce told members of the community council of three reported incidents, which included teenagers throwing items at business premises, and deliberately targeting a female homeowner.
"The youngsters were banging on the resident’s windows and doors, and she even went to the trouble and expensive of installing a doorbell camera, and she then became the target, because the kids knew they were being filmed and thought it was a great hoot to try and damage the camera.”
The meeting heard of a “disturbing” incident, which involved a woman in her twenties being flashed by youths.
“A woman who has a business premises in the School Brae, was working late one night, she came out in the hours of darkness and her path was blocked by a group of about eight youths who, to use her own words, proceeded to square up to her,” said Mr Bruce. “She very creditably held her own and continued on her way up towards the High Street, at which point, a selection of the youths dropped their trousers and thought that it was a great hoot to expose themselves to a young lady.”