Shared sex video
Michael McLennan admitted sending a video of the woman in an intimate position without her consent and causing her distress.
The incident happened at an unknown location on April 21 last year. McLennan, formerly of Galashiels but now living in Mauchline Road, Auchinleck, also admitted breaching the terms of a Non Harassment Order by attempting to contact the woman a week prior to sending the video to another person.
Depute fiscal India McLean said the couple had been in a relationship for 10 years but it was ended by the woman in August 2021.
She explained that in the early hours of April 15, 2023, the woman received a message from McLennan which contained kisses and emojis. She did not reply and blocked the number.
Ms McLean continued: “A week later the woman received a message from a friend to say McLennan had sent a video of her having sexual intercourse with Mr McLennan.
“It showed her and Mr McLennan having sexual intercourse for a number of minutes. She confirmed that it was her and that it had been sent to other people. She contacted the police.”
Sentence was deferred for a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment until June 10 “to see if there is an alternative to custody.”