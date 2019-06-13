Sentence deferred on Hawick man found in possession of a knife

A 50-year-old man found in possession of a knife has had sentencing deferred for background reports at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

James Markie, of Queens Drive in Hawick, pleaded guilty to committing the offence on Monday, June 3.

The court was told he is already under supervision with a condition not to consume alcohol after being involved in a dispute with neighbours at his former home in Denholm’s Murray Place.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy said it was a serious matter and added that it was only with some hesitation that he was releasing Markie on bail so that a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment can be prepared.

The case will recall at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month.