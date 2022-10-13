Sentence deferred after Jedburgh man found guilty of sexual assault
Background reports have been ordered into a Jedburgh man who was found guilty of a sexual assault charge by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
By Court reporter
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 10:48am
John Addy, 46, was also convicted of a domestic-related charge of assault by a unanimous verdict.
But a charge of raping a woman to her injury was found not proven by a jury.
Sentence has been deferred until November 4 at the High Court in Edinburgh.