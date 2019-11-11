Selkirk teenager admits homophobia and attacking police officers

Tulley Court in Galashiels.

Amber Lauder, 19, also pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to three charges of police assault.

A not-guilty plea to assaulting her pregnant mother by kicking her in the stomach was accepted by the crown, however.

Lauder admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police officers in Tulley Court in Galashiels on July 28.

In a police van heading towards Hawick police station, she followed that up by repeatedly kicking a female police constable and biting her to the body and kicking a male officer to the body.

At the Wilton Hill police station, Lauder kicked the same female officer to the body again.