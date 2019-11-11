Selkirk teenager admits homophobia and attacking police officers
A teenager has admitted making homophobic remarks to police officers and struggling violently with them.
Amber Lauder, 19, also pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to three charges of police assault.
A not-guilty plea to assaulting her pregnant mother by kicking her in the stomach was accepted by the crown, however.
Lauder admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police officers in Tulley Court in Galashiels on July 28.
In a police van heading towards Hawick police station, she followed that up by repeatedly kicking a female police constable and biting her to the body and kicking a male officer to the body.
At the Wilton Hill police station, Lauder kicked the same female officer to the body again.
Lauder, of Bleachfield Road in Selkirk, had sentence deferred until December 16 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment.