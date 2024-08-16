Selkirk man fined for assault outside petrol station

Forty-five-year-old James Brown of Murray Place, pleaded guilty to the assault which happened at the Shell Garage on Wilderhaugh, Galashiels, on the afternoon of November 22, 2022.

The court heard that the two men arrived at the station in different vehicles to fill up for fuel and there was a heated exchange between the pair.

A fight developed and initially Brown reacted in self-defence but after getting the better of the other man repeatedly stood on his head with his foot and then kicked him in the face causing a one centimetre cut to the victim’s left eye.

Sheriff Peter Paterson restricted the sentence to a fine “because of the high level of provocation” and a £20 Victim Surcharge was also imposed.