Selkirk man admits sharing child porn pics

A 25-year-old man Selkirk has admitted at the town's sheriff court possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
By Court reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST
Selkirk Sheriff Court.Selkirk Sheriff Court.
Police swooped on an address in Selkirk's Chapel Street in May last year, after officers were alerted to someone having uploaded "child sexual abuse material" onto the internet through Kik – a free mobile messaging app.

The court heard Dylan Walker, who was alone at the time, was found to have indecent images of children, along with extreme porn, on three devices – a tablet computer and two mobile phones.

They included 30 accessible images in Category A, which is deemed to be the most severe.

Walker pleaded guilty to a total of three charges dating back to 2019, including taking or permitting to be taken photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at his home and elsewhere.

Some of the images were inaccessible, having been deleted, but were recovered by police forensic officers.

Sheriff Janys Scott deferred sentence until September 19 for background reports, and Walker was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in the meantime.