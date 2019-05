A woman has been admonished for shouting and swearing at a former partner in a Galashiels supermarket’s car park.

Tiffany Duncan, 23, of Dovecot Park in Selkirk, was given that admonishment after being of good behaviour for six months.

She had previously pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside Tesco’s Paton Street store in Galashiels.