Search for stolen sheep

Police have launched a sheep-hunt for Mabel.

The four-year-old Valais nose ewe was removed from a field next to the A1 between Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Police are appealing for information, particularly anyone who may have seen a vehicle with a trailer stopped on the northbound carriageway during this period.