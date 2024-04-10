Rugby coach suspended after exposing himself to video doorbell of pensioner

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Graham Colville, 37, had been making his way home from a night out in Hawick on October 29 when he asked another male to record his antics on a mobile phone.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard the house occupier - a 69-year-old man – was unknown to him at the time.

The pensioner had been asleep at the property in Dovemount Place, which was also occupied by his daughter.

Police were alerted when he later discovered the discarded cigarette and viewed the footage.

Colville, of Hassendean Court, Hawick, admitted a charge of breach of the peace after having a night out in the nearby Station Bar.

Prosecutor India McLean said Colville, who also works in removals, pulled down his lower clothing and handled his private parts in the presence of two others, "knowing his conduct was likely to be filmed and video recorded by a doorbell video camera" at the front door of the house.

After being quizzed by police, he replied: "I'm sorry."

Defence lawyer Liam Burke described his client's behaviour as "out of character", and claimed he had been "egged on" by the two people he was

with.

But he pointed out Colville has since been prescribed medication to help

him get to sleep due to "his guilt and remorse", and now no longer drinks alcohol.

Mr Burke said his client was currently suspended by the Scottish Rugby Union from coaching youngsters until the outcome of the case and asked for an absolute discharge to be imposed to allow him to continue.

Sheriff Kevin McCarron noted the work Colville does to encourage children into sport and said he was hesitant to make a decision on the appropriate sentence, which could have a "destructive" impact on his career.

He said the case had "caused a lot of distress and upset" to a 69-year-old man "who had to witness this nonsense outside of his house".

But he added: "It's all a bit bizarre."