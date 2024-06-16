Retired Scottish police sergeant accused of multiple sex offences against young girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retired police officer from the Scottish Borders has appeared in court charged with multiple sex offences against young girls.

John Price appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday where he faced 18 charges which date from between 2011 and 2022 and mostly involve girls aged under 13. The 71-year old retired as a police sergeant 24 years ago and lives near Kelso.

The charges included four of rape, and four of sexual assault of a child under 13, and causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, making indecent images, voyeurism and a n alleged assault a child under 13 by penetration. The court heard how most of the alleged offences took place in two Shropshire towns and mid-Wales.

