Reports ordered on Hawick car vandal

Quintin Anderson, 22, of Union Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of vandalism to the bodywork of vehicles parked in North Bridge Street, Hawick, on July 17 last year.

On February 12 this year Anderson caused damaged to eight vehicles parked in North Bridge Street and Union Street by scratching them with a house key.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told how Anderson scratched a heart-shaped feature onto the bonnet of two vehicles in North Bridge Street with it costing £500 in each case to repair the damage.

He struck again during the early hours of February 12 and contacted police on four occasions saying he was vandalising cars and wanted them to come to arrest him.

The estimated value by the police of the damage to the eight vehicles was not revealed to the court.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said the offences happened when he was mental health "episodes" adding: "He contacted the police because he was worried and suicidal.

"He was of the view that if he was in a police station someone would be watching over him."

She said Anderson could pay £30 a month towards any financial penalty.