Background reports have been ordered on a 40-year-old woman after she admitted withdrawing £140 with a stolen bank card.

Nora Clancy pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to stealing sums of £100 and £20 from the Santander cashpoint in Hawick High Street on September 4 and also £20 from the B&M Bargains store in the town’s Teviot Crescent.

Sentence was deferred on Clancy, of Northcote Street in Hawick, until July 22 for a criminal justice social work report.