Refusal to move caused traffic hold-ups

Selkirk Sheriff Court

Emergency services throughout the east of Scotland were called out to the incident which happened at Galafoot Bridge on the A6091 road on the morning of Sunday, September 17.

Neil Gray of Craw Wood, Tweedbank, pleaded guilty to a total of five charges in relation to the incident.

He admitted a breach of the peace by conducting himself in a disorderly manner by climbing over the bridge barrier and refusing to return to the safe side, causing deployment of significant emergency services resources from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland and causing significant disruption to the local community with road closures and diversions in place for several hours.

Gray also admitted causing annoyance by urinating in a public place, possessing a lock knife, possession of cannabis and possession of heroin.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said the incident happened when Gray was encountering mental health problems.

Sheriff Kevin McCarron deferred sentence until February 19 for the production of a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment.