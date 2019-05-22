Rapist police officer due to get out of jail

A former Borders police sergeant convicted of rape and sexual assault is expected to be freed this week after serving of half his nine-year sentence.

Kevin Storey, 52, of Melrose, has been behind bars for four and a half years for raping one woman and sexually assaulting two others in the region.

It has been reported that he wishes to return to the Borders if set free, a prospect his victims regard with dread, according to a report in the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

An inquiry into an alleged cover-up of his crimes by senior officers at Hawick police station is ongoing.

That probe, being carried out by Merseyside Police, is due to report its findings next month.

The newspaper quoted one of Storey’s victims as being horrified about the possibility of him coming back to the region, adding: “I’m told this is about his human rights, but what about his victims’ human rights? Why should he get to choose where he goes?”

“I’m outraged and frightened that he could be out as early as this week.

“I don’t think he can be safely monitored, given his history with some of the officers in the division. The people of the Borders aren’t safe.

“What assurance can Police Scotland give that they can rely on an impartial response if Storey is involved in an incident and local police are called to intervene?”

Storey was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2014 of eight charges of rape, attempted rape and assault of three women.

Judge Paul Arthurson told him: “Your appalling crimes render you a disgrace to your former uniform.”

Storey was sentenced to 12 years in jail, but that was cut to nine years on appeal. An order that he should be kept under supervision for three years at the end of his sentence was also quashed.