Mary Queen of Scots House.

The arrests were made after members of the public provided ‘key information’ about those suspected of being responsible, it has emerged.

Between June and August this year a number of high-profile premises were deliberately damaged.

The places targeted included Mary Queen of Scots visitor centre, a listed 16th century building where Mary, Queen of Scots, stayed for a few weeks in 1556.

There were also vandal attacks on Jedburgh Grammar School Campus in Prior’s Road, the town’s bowling club at Allars Mill and the public toilets between Canongate and Abbey Place, with additional reports of fireraising at the same premises, during which hand sanitisers were set alight and an attempt was even made to torch toilet paper.

The four youths arrested are between the ages of 12-17 and have been identified and charged with these offences.

Reports will be sent to the Youth Justice Team.