Promising Kelso enduro rider ‘gutted’ after bike stolen

A rising star of enduro riding says he is “absolutely gutted” after his bike was stolen just as he was getting back into the sport following a long battle with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

Kelso teenager Angus Bruce returned from a holiday last week to find that his 2018 KTM 125 XC-W off road Enduro bike had been stolen.

Angus Bruce, centre, with dad Keith and sister Sophie. Picture by C W Mackenzie.

Thieves broke into the garage at his home in Hendersyde Drive sometime between June 7 and 14, and cut security chains to remove the bike, worth £6000.

Posting on Facebook last week, the 16-year-old Kelso High School student wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted. Just after getting over my illness over the last six months I was getting back to riding and now this happens.”

One of the youngest ever champions in the sport, Angus won the Clubman B Hare and Hounds Scottish Championship last year and finished third in the same class in the Enduro Championship.

He has been unable to compete since after being struck down with ME in November.

But after a six-month battle with the illness, he has recently got back on the bike and was targeting championships once again.

Angus’ dad Keith Bruce said: “He’s had a hard couple of years. He unfortunately came down with ME in November and has been off school for the last six months fighting this.

“It is only in the last few weeks that he has been up and about to any extent. He’s been out on the bike two or three times and was looking forward to racing again next year.

“Biking is his life. He’s one of the youngest people to win a championship because it’s an adult sport. You have to get special permission to ride when you’re his age. He won the Scottish Championships and had just got some sponsorship for his racing when he became ill. ”

Keith believes the thieves came for the bike, which the family now needs to find thousands of pounds to replace.

“It’s definitely been a targeted thing,” he said. “Nothing else has been taken. We were supposed to be at the Ecosse XC at West Linton at the weekend but we spent most of it securing the garage.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are investigating following a break-in and theft in Kelso. The incident happened sometime between June 7 and 14 at an address in Hendersyde Drive.

“After entry was forced to a garage a KTM motorcycle was stolen from within and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”