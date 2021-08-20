Police warning after two men in Selkirk try to steal a car using an electronic scanner this morning, Friday, August 20
Police have issued a warning to motorists after two men were reported to be acting suspiciously near a car in Selkirk at around 1.30am today, Friday, August 20.
A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “They appeared to be using a tablet and it is believed they were scanning the car with the aim of overcoming the electronic key system. This is known as Relay Theft. Vehicles fitted with a smart or passive key are susceptible to relay theft.
“This key system allows you to gain entry and start your vehicle without the need to interact with your vehicle’s key. Criminals use specialist equipment that has the ability to grab the signal from the car to the smart key so that it appears to the car that the key is present. Your vehicle is most vulnerable overnight, particularly if parked on your driveway or directly outside your home.”Police have issued the following guidance how to avoid falling victim to the ‘relay theft’ crime:
* When not in use – either at home or when out and about - store your keys (including spare keys!) in a security pouch. Security pouches are sometimes termed Faraday bags or signal blockers/shields and there are many security rated versions on the market. These will prevent the signal from your vehicle being captured using electronic devices.* Do not store keys near windows or doors.* Keep updated with latest software: Many manufacturers now update their in-car security systems to stay ahead of these attacks.