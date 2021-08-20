Key theft.

A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “They appeared to be using a tablet and it is believed they were scanning the car with the aim of overcoming the electronic key system. This is known as Relay Theft. Vehicles fitted with a smart or passive key are susceptible to relay theft.

“This key system allows you to gain entry and start your vehicle without the need to interact with your vehicle’s key. Criminals use specialist equipment that has the ability to grab the signal from the car to the smart key so that it appears to the car that the key is present. Your vehicle is most vulnerable overnight, particularly if parked on your driveway or directly outside your home.”Police have issued the following guidance how to avoid falling victim to the ‘relay theft’ crime: