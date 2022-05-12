Police warn locals after thefts

Police Scotland

In Hawick, a building site in Crumhaugh Road reported tools stolen, in Drumlanrig Mews tools were stolen from a works van, along with plant machinery stolen from the Upper Haugh car park opposite the Hawick Community Hospital. A white Ford Transit van registration mark H16RCG was also stolen from Robertson Place. A Honda quad bike has also been stolen from a farmhouse in the town.

A farm in Newcastleton also reported a theft of tools.

Police Inspector Martin Gibson said : “We continue to investigate all of these crimes. I would ask anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious, or has dash cam footage or ring door bells in these areas to please get in touch.

“I would also advise residents in the Borders to be vigilant, given this spate of thefts, and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“Please make sure your property is not an easy target for criminals by keeping your home appropriately secured with windows and doors kept locked.

“And remember that sheds and garages are extensions of your home and should also be given consideration as to their security.

“Car and van owners should ensure they lock their vehicle, remove or store all items of value out of sight and take keys out of the ignition barrel when leaving them unattended.”