Police stalker fined

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Married Deryck Cluckie, 43, struck up relationship with the female police constable while she was stationed in Stranraer, but when the affair ended and she moved to Peebles, he continued to bombard her with text messages, causing her fear and alarm, questioning her new romantic relationship, uttering threats to harm himself, making derogatory remarks about her and her new partner, messaging her through email and Paypal and threatening to visit her home address despite being told not to contact her.

The offending happened over a two month period between September 2021, and November 2021.

Drew Long, prosecuting, told Jedburgh Sheriff Court the woman had been left "extremely traumatised by this" and wanted a Non-Harassment Order imposed.

Defence lawyer Christopher Shaw said Cluckie had 11 years police service and was "well regarded in that employment”. However, he is currently on restricted duties, and now faces disciplinary proceedings following the outcome of this case.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear said: “I am sure you are aware given your job this is a serious offence which caused considerable distress to the victim.”

Mr Shaw said the couple had exchanged thousands of text messages, and had a "brief relationship", but when the woman "moved on with her romantic life" Cluckie found it difficult to accept.

In a written narrative presented to the court, it emerged the woman wanted to end the relationship in July 2021.

But Cluckie became jealous of her new relationship.

After receiving several upsetting messages, the woman blocked Cluckie’s number, but he sent her 1p on Paypal, in order that he could message her again, saying he would commit suicide if she didn’t unblock his number, which she did.

However, he sent various abusive messages about her new partner which resulted in a complaint to the police.

Mr Shaw said Cluckie had not been in contact with the woman since November 2021 and had received assistance with anti-depressants.

He added that the risk of re-offending was extremely low pointing out the couple no longer work together and do not live near each other.

Sheriff Kinnear discounted a fine of £3,000 to £2,400 due to the timing of the plea, stating: "It is a high fine reflecting the seriouness of the offence."

A £75 victim surcharge was imposed and a Non-Harassment Order for two years was made forbidding Cluckie to have any contact with his former partner.

