Police operation takes drugs and criminals off Borders streets

In October 2022, Operation Jabiru was launched and a team of officers were put in place to proactively gather intelligence and execute warrants.

Over the last three months, this proactive unit has carried out 49 searches at properties in connection with drugs, firearms, organised crime and other offences.

This has resulted in the recovery of three firearms which are currently subject to further investigation, as well as over £18,000 in cash, and luxury goods worth in excess of £50,000 believed to be proceeds of criminal activity.

In addition, significant quantities of Class A, B and C drugs have been seized from addresses in Hawick, Galashiels, Kelso and Jedburgh.

The largest seizure, as part of Operation Jabiru, was on Friday, January 20, when officers executed warrants at two addresses in Galashiels – Halliburton Place and Gala Park Gardens.

During these searches, various items associated with drug dealing, including scales, mobile phones and measuring spoons were discovered, along with large quantities of heroin and cocaine.

In total, drugs with a potential value of over £100,000 were seized. A 42-year-old male and 26-year-old female have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers have also worked collaboratively with colleagues across England to enhance information-sharing between all forces and target travelling crime groups committing offences both North and South of the border.

Police Scotland's Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns said: “Operation Jabiru has focused specifically on disrupting criminality within the Borders, liaising closely with colleagues across the UK and with the support of the public we have realised significant recoveries.

“In the short time since Operation Jabiru launched, there has been a significant rise in the number of organised crime offences, including drug crime, being detected and this has resulted in vast quantities of harmful substances being seized before they could cause untold harm to our communities.

“Tens of thousands of pounds that would otherwise have been used to fund further criminal activity within the Borders has also been recovered and I have no doubt that this has seriously impacted the operations of crime groups within the region.

“Tackling organised crime is not something we can do in isolation and given the Scottish Borders’ geographical location, we know that those involved in organised crime have travelled into the area from other parts of the country. Our ongoing work with various other police services in the UK should send a clear message that Police Scotland will continue to use all resources at our disposal to bring you to justice.

“We will continue to gather and act upon intelligence from our communities to ensure that the region remains a hostile environment for anyone intent on basing their criminal operations within.

“Assistance and support from the public remains vital in tackling criminality and I would ask anyone who knows about ongoing crime in the Borders to contact us via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Local Area Commander for the Borders, added: “It has been evident during the course of the last year or so, that organised crime groups from other parts of the country have attempted to settle in the Borders making the mistaken assumption that we are a quiet backwater that offers them safe haven.

"Operation Jabiru has proven them wrong.

“We have demonstrated that neither police nor the communities of the Borders will tolerate their criminality or the wider harm, damage and disruption it causes.

"The public and our partners have supported us at every step and the results outlined above show just what can be achieved when we work together in pursuit of a single aim.

