Police launch manhunt after teenage girl assaulted

The girl had just left a friend at 10.10pm on Monday, October 24, in Station Road, West Linton when a man approached and assaulted her.

The man is described as being in his 20s, five feet ten inches to six feet tall, of thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms and he had a dark snood over his face.

He ran off in the direction of the centre of West Linton.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore of CID said: “This teenage girl was extremely upset by this incident but she did not require hospital treatment. We are providing her and her family with all the necessary support they require.

“We understand this incident will be worrying for the local community and I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify this man. As part of our investigation, we will be reviewing CCTV and officers will be carrying out door to door enquiries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us or any motorist who may have dash-cam footage. You may have captured something that could assist our enquiry.”