Police issue bogus workmen warning after incidents in Selkirk and Galashiels

Police in the Borders are warning residents not to engage with cold callers, after homes in Selkirk and Galashiels were targeted by suspected bogus workmen.

A property in Clifton Road, Selkirk, was approached by cold callers offering gardening work on Friday, May 10.

Homes were targeted in Selkirk and Galashiels.

A further incident followed in Galashiels today, and a man has since been arrested for questioning.

Both incidents have been reported to Trading Standards.

Borders constable Nick Walker said: “We do not recommend engaging with any doorstep cold-callers selling goods or services.

“Please look out for any vulnerable neighbours potentially being targeted by doorstep callers and always report any suspicious vehicles or callers to us immediately by phoning 101 or 999 in an emergency.”