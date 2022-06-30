Police concern over ‘sextortion’ crimes

Police have warned Borderers to inform them if they are being exploited online.

More and more social media users are falling victim to an unpleasant type of scam.

These often involve the victim being enticed to send nude or explicit photographs or videos to someone that has befriended them online.

The victims are then blackmailed into sending money – or on occasions gift cards – to prevent the images being distributed among people they know.

Scottish Borders Police want anyone who finds themselves blackmailed in this way to contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Victims will be provided with support and complaints will be taken in absolute confidence.

A police spokesperson said: “The scam is particularly aimed at men between the ages of 18 and 44, but we have reports of both male and female victims aged from teens to 60s.