Police appeal for witnesses after series of fires are started in Walkerburn

Walkerburn Village Hall.

Police say no-one has been injured as a result of the incidents, which “cannot be linked yet”, but there is increasing concern that a fire could spread to a nearby property.

At about 4am on Monday, August 2, a blue Citroen Nemo was found burnt out outside a flat on Tweedholm Avenue East.

Then at around 1.30am on Friday, August 13, a red Ford Fusion sustained damage after being set on fire outside a flat, also on Tweedholm Avenue East.

In another incident at 8pm that same day a bin and items within a shed were set alight outside the local village hall.

There was no damage to the hall however the bin and shed suffered fire damage and will need to be replaced and repaired.

Finally, on Monday, August 16, a report was received that a white Ford Fiesta sustained minor fire damage whilst parked in a car park in Tweedvale Mills West, Jubilee Road.

Constable John Money, Scottish Borders Community Action Team, Peebles, appealed for the public’s help.

He said: "Although there has been significant damage to two of the vehicles, thankfully no one has been injured, however, our concern, apart from the crime itself, is the fact that if any of the fires had spread to homes for example, then the outcome could have been much worse.

"Officers have been carrying out enquiries with regard to all the fires, however, no one has yet been traced. We cannot link the fires yet.

"Walkerburn is a small village and if you have any information that may help our investigation then please call. I am keen to hear from anyone who may have a door bell camera, private CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area, especially between Friday 13, August and Monday 16 August."

Information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101 or via our online 'CONTACT US' page at http://www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us. Please quote reference number 1084 of 16th August 2021.