Police appeal for information following Peebles car theft

The black Kia was stolen in Peebles on Tuesday, October 4.

The incident took place during the afternoon on Tuesday, October 4, at an address on Murray Place where a black Kia Sorento was stolen.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled northwards on the A703 into Midlothian.

Inspector Crawford Laing said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information surrounding this theft to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were in the area at the time or noticed anyone acting suspiciously, please get in contact with officers.