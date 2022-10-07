News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for information following Peebles car theft

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a car in Peebles.

By Kevin Janiak
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:03 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:04 am
The black Kia was stolen in Peebles on Tuesday, October 4.
The black Kia was stolen in Peebles on Tuesday, October 4.

The incident took place during the afternoon on Tuesday, October 4, at an address on Murray Place where a black Kia Sorento was stolen.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled northwards on the A703 into Midlothian.

Inspector Crawford Laing said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information surrounding this theft to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were in the area at the time or noticed anyone acting suspiciously, please get in contact with officers.

Most Popular

“Anyone who has potential dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2211 of Tuesday, October 4.”