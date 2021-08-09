Police appeal for help after five mountain bikes worth £30k are snatched in Innerleithen
Five mountain bikes worth an estimated £30,000 in total were snatched in Innerleithen yesterday, Sunday, August 8.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:06 pm
Scottish Borders Police have appealed for information from anyone who was in Innerleithen Trail Car Park at 2.30am yesterday.
A police spokesperson said: “Five mountan bikes have been stolen with an estimated value of £30,000.
"If you have heard or seen anything suspicious please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 636 of the 8th of August 2021.
“Alternatively, if you have information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the anonymous online form at crimestopper-uk.org.”