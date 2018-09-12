Pensioner’s purse stolen during church service

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole from an elderly lady whilst she was at church in Selkirk.

The woman in her 80s was taking communion at Our Lady and St Joseph’s Church on the High Street between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday, September 8 when her purse was stolen from her handbag, it was later returned to her at her home in Mungo Park Court with cash missing.

PC Alan Hastings of Selkirk Police Station said: “This is a despicable crime, and I am following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the theft.

“I’m keen to speak to the man who returned the purse later that evening as he may be able to assist with the investigation. We are satisfied that he was not involved in the crime and I would like to thank him for returning the lady’s property.”

Contact police on 101 quoting reference 1728 of Sunday, September 9 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.