Pensioner fined for grabbing PC’s private parts

Hawick Police Station.

Patrick Lyden reached out to grab one of the officer’s genitals while being restrained in March last year - and then asked him if he would like him to touch his private parts.

The 72-year-old of Laing Terrace, Hawick, also admitted two other charges of police assault, and a further charge of threatening or abusive behaviour, at the station and also at Borders General Hospital.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard the incident began at around 3.50pm on March 7 last year when a taxi driver turned up at Hawick Police Station looking for assistance with an intoxicated male who was in the back of his vehicle.

The court heard how the driver had picked him up from a local public house but could not get him to leave the car, and two officers went outside to assist.

One of the officers tried to take hold of Lyden’s wallet to ascertain his identity, but he retaliated by attempted to strike him and it was the same with another constable who intervened.

Attempts to speak to Lyden proved impossible as he was incoherent, and an ambulance was called which arrived at 4.30pm.

The ambulance staff and police officers tried to get him out of the taxi and onto a trolley for the ambulance, and it was during this time that Lyden – who was abusive to them and struggling – reached out and grabbed one of the officers.

Sheriff Peter Anderson described the pensioner's behaviour as "disgraceful".

Lyden was fined £400 with a £20 Victim Surcharge and he was also told to pay £150 compensation to the police constable he sexually assault.