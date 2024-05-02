Pensioner banned from Borders charity shop

Eighty-two-year old Alexander Lauder has been charged with stalking a woman by engaging in course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm.He pleaded not guilty to the charge at Selkirk Sheriff Court and a trial date was fixed for June 25.Lauder, who gave an address in the Borders, was released on bail with the special conditions not to enter the British Heart Foundation premises in The Square, Kelso, or contact a named woman.