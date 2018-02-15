Peebles man must pay teen assault victim compensation

A Peebles man who admitted assaulting a teenager at a party has been ordered to pay his victim £400 in compensation.

Cameron King, 22, pleaded guilty to punching the 18-year-old male to the face resulting him falling on the floor to his injury.

The assault happened at a house in Dalatho Crescent, Peebles, on October 15.

King, of George Street, Peebles, had originally been charged with assault to severe injury but pled guilty to the reduced charge before a trial was due to get underway at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the victim had been out drinking with a friend and had gone to a party where King was also in attendance.

He said:”There was a little bit of bad blood between them and after an argument developed the accused punched the complainer knocking him to the ground.”

Mr Fraser said that King posted a message on social media the following day towards his victim stating: “It was bang out of order. Sorry mate.”

The court was told the teenager suffered bruising and swelling to the face.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow described the offence as a “source of regret” for his client.

King was ordered to pay the compensation at a rate of £50 per month.