No increase in jail time for man who hit barmaid

The incident happened outside the Bridge Inn in Galashiels.

But Selkirk Sheriff Court heard Patrick Mongan is already serving an 18-month prison sentence at HMP Durham for another matter and the sentence won't affect his release date.

The 20-year-old, who was also given 14 days as an alternative to a fine for driving his mum's mobility car without insurance, is due to be freed on September 25.

The named woman was working at the Bridge Inn in Galashiels on June 4 when she heard a disturbance and went outside to investigate.

But, as soon as she stepped onto Island Street, she was punched in the face and knocked unconscious.

Her nose was broken in the unprovoked attack and has had to be reset twice.

Mongan, who gave an address in Londonderry, admitted assaulting the grandmother to her severe injury during an earlier court appearance.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme, said his client had been involved in a disagreement, which escalated. But he said Mongan's position is he must have been aiming a punch at someone else and the complainer got in the way.

Sheriff Peter Paterson condemned the “unprovoked” and “cowardly” attack.

The court heard Mongan admitted the driving offence after his mother's car was found on its roof, on the A708 road, between Selkirk and Moffat, on April 17 last year.