Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton is the new Divisional Commander for Lothians and Scottish Borders Division, following the retirement of Chief Superintendent John McKenzie.

Having started her career as a police cadet in 1989, CS Paton has over 30-years policing experience across a variety of disciplines and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this very important role.

CS Paton said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Divisional Commander for Lothians and Scottish Borders and am looking forward to playing my part in keeping staff and those working and living in this area safe and feeling listened to, valued and supported. My thanks go to my predecessor, Chief Superintendent John McKenzie and I wish him all the best in his retirement.