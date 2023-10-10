Motorist fined £500 after knocking cyclist off bike
Twenty seven year old James Law - who works as a truck driver - pleaded guilty to careless driving in Currie Street, Duns, on the morning of February 13 by failing to keep a proper look-out and causing a collision with a cyclist in which he was seriously injured.
India McLean, prosecuting, said the offence happened at 6.40a.m..
She said:"The cyclist was wearing a hi-vi orange waist coat as part of his work clothing. The accused pulled out of a junction at market Square and collided with him in Currie Street.
"The cyclist went over the handle bars and had blood coming from his head. The police and ambulance services were contacted.
"The accused returned a negative breath sample.
"Meanwhile, the cyclist was taken to hospital and detained overnight. He had a broken hand and several lacerations on his face and two damaged vertebrae."
Defence lawyer Ross Dow said it was an unfortunate accident pointing out that the cyclist's orange jacket was covered by a black bag he was carrying and he was not wearing a helmet.
A £20 Victim Surcharge was added to the fine of Law, who gave an address in Duns.