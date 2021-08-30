Little Jock sculpture before it was vandalised. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Damage was caused to Little Jock figure from the Coulter’s Candy display in the Market Square when it was knocked to the ground on Sunday, August 29.

Galashiels and district councillor Euan Jardine condemned the attack.

He said: “It is upsetting that the statue has been targeted over the weekend. A lot of work went into delivering the Coulter’s Candy project and it has brought delight to many that live in the town and those that visit the area.

"It is hard to comprehend how anyone could cause damage like this and I would advise anyone that has any information to contact the police by calling 101 so that they investigate further.”

In September 2019 a statue dedicated to Robert Coltart, author of the children’s Coulter’s Candy rhyme, was unveiled by folk singer Jimmy Macgregor, who regularly recorded and performed it on national television.