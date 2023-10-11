Men held after half a million pounds worth of cannabis found in former Hawick hotel

Two men have been remanded in custody after cannabis worth half a million pounds was recovered from a former hotel in Hawick.

Forty year old Dritan Katana and Almar Casanova, who is 30, have been charged with producing cannabis at the premises formerly known as the Buccleuch Hotel in Trinity Street.

They also face charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a breach of the Electricity Act and culpable and reckless conduct .

Drug squad officers carried out a raid on the building on Thursday morning when they executed a search warrant.

The pair - who are from Albania but whose addresses were given as no fixed abode - made no plea and the case was continued for further examination at Selkirk Sheriff Court following a privaste hearing on Friday.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear again at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next week.