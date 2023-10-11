News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Jedburgh Sheriff Court.Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Men held after half a million pounds worth of cannabis found in former Hawick hotel

Two men have been remanded in custody after cannabis worth half a million pounds was recovered from a former hotel in Hawick.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST

Forty year old Dritan Katana and Almar Casanova, who is 30, have been charged with producing cannabis at the premises formerly known as the Buccleuch Hotel in Trinity Street.

They also face charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a breach of the Electricity Act and culpable and reckless conduct .

Drug squad officers carried out a raid on the building on Thursday morning when they executed a search warrant.

The pair - who are from Albania but whose addresses were given as no fixed abode - made no plea and the case was continued for further examination at Selkirk Sheriff Court following a privaste hearing on Friday.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear again at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next week.

Confirming officers had recovered £500,000 of cannabis, Inspector Robbie Noble of Police Scotland said:"We remain committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and resource at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets"