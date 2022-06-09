Meet Juke, the canine crimefighter

Juke, the police dog trained to sniff out drugs.

The police search dog is drafted in by Scottish Borders Community Action Team when they go on the hunt for illegal substances.

Last week Juke helped the team find a number of drugs stashed in the region, including heroin and cocaine.

Now Scottish Borders Police are urging the public to come forward with information to help Juke locate more drugs.

A police spokesperson said: “Juke loves coming to the Scottish Borders, please help her come back by providing police with information about drug misuse.