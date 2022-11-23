Man wrote off ex’s car by jumping all over it

Canongate Car Park in Jedburgh.

Jordan Shiel, 20, pleaded guilty to pursuing a car containing the woman in Canongate, Jedburgh, during the early hours of July 17 and striking its window.

He then went to the main car park in Jedburgh where the woman had previously parked her Mercedes Benz and climbed onto the bonnet, roof and windscreen and jumped on them.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, told Jedburgh Sheriff Court the woman had parked in the car park and met up with a friend.

At the same time Shiel had been drinking at a frend's house in Jedburgh and asked him to drive him to Jedburgh.

She explained:"He found her car and they parked next to it.

"The woman arrived in the car park and saw the accused standing at the rear of her vehicle. She returned to her friend's car and the accused then ran towards the vehicle and struck ther windscreen."

The woman and her friend drove off and contacted the police.

Meanwhile, Ms Hamilton said Shiel then went to the woman's parked car and jumped all over it.

The car was described as a "write-off."

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said there had been no contact between the parties since the incident.

He added:"Mr Shiel has moved on. He was feeling upset that evening as he still had feelings for her but she was seeing other people. He had far too much to drink and acted in this totally unacceptable manner."