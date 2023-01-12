Man who had thousands of indecent images of children is jailed for 10 months

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

William Baird committed the offence at his home in the town's Knoll Park Drive, Galashiels, Selkirkshire, and elsewhere, between March 2016, and November 2021.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told the children featured in the images ranged in age from infant to 15-years-old.

When police, acting on intelligence, confronted Baird at his home, he replied: "I have [email protected]@@@d up."

The court heard some 9,040 "accessible" images and 976 "accessible" videos were found over nine devices, while a further 7,686 images and 55 videos, described as "inaccessible", were also found.

They included more than 3,000 images and more than 200 videos in Category A – which is considered to be the most severe category of offending.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said the first offender had a good employment history and was very remorseful for the offence. He had been co-operative with police and taken part in the Stop it Now course.

He added: “He had been in full-time employment until last week, but saw the writing on the wall and decided to resign."

Mr Hulme said his client realised he had a problem and had gone to his GP for advice prior to the police getting involved.

He explained that as he had been arrested he was now able to access the help that he requires.

Mr Hulme said there was an alternative to imprisonment with supervision over a period of three years instead of a short-term jail sentence.

Sheriff Peter Paterson accepted Baird had no previous convictions and led an otherwise blameless life, but pointed out the offence involved a serious exploitation of youngsters.

He pointed out it was for that reason society had taken the view there were several aggravating factors in cases such as his which meant a custodial sentence had to be imposed.

