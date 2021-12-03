Man sentenced to eight years imprisonment for serious sexual and violent offences in the Scottish Borders
A 40-year-old man has been convicted of serious sexual and violent offences in the Scottish Borders.
Phillip Cossar has been found guilty of a number of offences against women between 2010 and 2019.
He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment at the High Court in Edinburgh today and has also received an indefinite non-harassment order.
Detective Sergeant Gillian Paddon said: “Phillip Cossar’s offending was both physical and emotional and carried out over a prolonged period of time with a number of different women.
“The strength and courage shown by these has to be commended and I hope that this will allow some form of closure for them.
“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of serious sexual or violent crime or has concerns about friends or family members, that they get in touch with police.
“Anyone with any information or concerns surrounding sexual and violent crime can contact Police on 101 or alternatively anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”