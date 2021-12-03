Phillip Cossar.

Phillip Cossar has been found guilty of a number of offences against women between 2010 and 2019.

He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment at the High Court in Edinburgh today and has also received an indefinite non-harassment order.

Detective Sergeant Gillian Paddon said: “Phillip Cossar’s offending was both physical and emotional and carried out over a prolonged period of time with a number of different women.

“The strength and courage shown by these has to be commended and I hope that this will allow some form of closure for them.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of serious sexual or violent crime or has concerns about friends or family members, that they get in touch with police.