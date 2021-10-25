Man made 'inappropriate comments' to schoolchildren in Galashiels
A 63-year-old man is to appear in court next month over allegations he made ‘inappropriate comments’ to schoolchildren in Galashiels.
Police launched a probe after receiving reports of the remarks being made and a man has now been arrested, charged and released on bail following the alleged incident.
He is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 15, police have confirmed.
The nature of the remarks and the location where they are believed to have been made have so far not been made public.
A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Police said: "Following enquiries into a recent reports of male making inappropriate comments to schoolchildren in Galashiels, a 63- year-old man has been arrested, charged and released on bail to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 15."