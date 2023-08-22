News you can trust since 1855
Man jailed for attempted murder in Selkirk

A man has been sentenced for attempted murder in Selkirk.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Edinburgh High CourtEdinburgh High Court
Barry Smith, aged 42, was sentenced to 8 years in prison at the H igh Court in Edinburgh on Monday, 21 August, for attempted murder.

On Saturday, 24 July, 2021 two men sustained serious injruies after Smith deliberately drove a van at a group of motorbike riders on the A7, just south of Selkirk.

At the time, Barry Smith was acting as a support driver for a ride out involving around 100 motorcycles. The men injured were part of a different motorcycle club.

Detective Sergeant Barry Roebuck, of Galashiels CID, said: "This was an entirely avoidable and needless incident, which will have long-lasting effect on both the victims and now the perpetrator who will face the consequences of his actions with this sentence.