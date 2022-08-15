Man found with £600 of cocaine in his vehicle

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

A 25-year-old man was found in possession of cocaine with a maximum street value of £600 after his vehicle was stopped by police in Hawick.

David Jackson, now living in Newcastle, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to possession of the class A drug last year.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, said:"Officers stopped a vehicle on the date on the libel at 8.55p.m.

"The accused exited from the passenger door of the vehicle and the officers asked the accused to stop. He was seen to throw away a small yellow object in his possession and at that point he was arrested and was personally searched.

"They found on him a number of bags of white powder including some on the pavement."

The fiscal said that 11 bags contained more than five grammes of cocaine with an estimated street value between £200 and £500.

Another three bags recovered had a weight of one gramme with a street value of £40 to £100.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick admitted his client had "an unenviable record for road traffic convictions" but this was his first offence in relation to drugs.

"He has had a significant problem with cocaine that has spiralled out of control.

"He was living in the local area but has now returned to England and living with his mother in Newcastle.

"She has managed to get him on a drugs programme in Gateshead and he is no longer talkng illicit substances.

"This was more than a year ago.

"Mr Jackson has not come to the attention of the police again in that period."