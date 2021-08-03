Man fined for repeated verbal abuse of sister

Northcote Street in Hawick. Photo: Bill McBurnie

Noel Clancy pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting and swearing at a flat in Northcote Street, Hawick, on July 1 and July 3.

The court heard Clancy had been staying with his sister for five months but on July 1 an argument broke out when he began shouting and swearing at his sister calling her "An Irish slag just like your mum" and other derogatory remarks.

He was asked to leave which he did.

Alison Atkins, prosecuting, said:"At 10.30a.m. on July 3 he turned up at the locus again and apologised and was allowed in. He left but then returned and at 1.30p.m. and 5p.m. neighbours could hear the accused shouting aggressively.

"At 20 to seven in the evening Clancy was again allowed into the premises and started swearing at his sister calling her a dirty bitch and a dirty slag. He was asked to leave and police were contacted."