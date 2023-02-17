Man charged with abduction and sexual assault in second court appearance

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Andrew Miller also faced further additional charges when he appeared by video link for a private hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The former butcher, also known as Amy George, was charged with abduction and threatening or abusive behaviour when he first appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court last week.

It followed the disappearance and subsequent large-scale search for an 11-year-old Galashiels girl earlier this month.

She was later traced at a property in Gattonside on the evening of Monday, February 6.

At a full committal hearing on Friday, Miller faced additional charges of sexual assault on a young child and sexual exposure, causing a young child to look at a sexual image, possession of indent images of children and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.